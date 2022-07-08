Cwm LLC Acquires 246 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IWN opened at $139.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

