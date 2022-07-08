Cwm LLC Has $529,000 Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,961 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

EOS opened at $17.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

