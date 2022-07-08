BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BWAY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. As a group, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

