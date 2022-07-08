BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BWAY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. As a group, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BrainsWay (Get Rating)
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
