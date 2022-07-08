Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $2.33

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.33 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

