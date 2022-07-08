The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Target Price to $7.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CDAK opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.92. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
