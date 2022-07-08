The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Target Price to $7.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.92. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

