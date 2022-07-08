The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $160.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.39.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

