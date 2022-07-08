Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.27.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$28.89 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.