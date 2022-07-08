Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Target Price to €14.00

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.67) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. TeamViewer has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $18.05.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

