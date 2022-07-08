Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sells $1,398,416.17 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNPS opened at $319.43 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

