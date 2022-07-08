CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 70,789 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,247,814.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,247,814.29.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,150,875.83.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$62.72 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL.B. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

