Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 69,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.
