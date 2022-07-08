Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
JRONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.46.
JRONY opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.