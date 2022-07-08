Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JRONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.46.

JRONY opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

