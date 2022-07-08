Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target Cut to SEK 115 by Analysts at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUFAF opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.