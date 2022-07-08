EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

