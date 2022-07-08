Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PENN stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

