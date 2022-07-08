Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $910,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

BMRN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 490.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,160 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

