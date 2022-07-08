Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 11,000 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

