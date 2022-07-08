The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $19.70

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.20 to $19.70 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VLRS stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 460,411 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

