Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

