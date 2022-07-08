Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €45.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

