Macquarie Trims Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Target Price to $230.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

