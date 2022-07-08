Morgan Stanley Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $255.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $231.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.