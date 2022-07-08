Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Purchases 73,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,930.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $10.93 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 96.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

