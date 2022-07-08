Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $374.55

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $229.43 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.