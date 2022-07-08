Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.