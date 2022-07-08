Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $368.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.