Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.55 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

