Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,485 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -184.43 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

