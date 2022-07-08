Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

CMCO opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $816.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

