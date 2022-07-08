Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Price Target at $84.86

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.