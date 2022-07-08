Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of BLDR opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,577,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

