Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $122.04

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.04.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,922,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after buying an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

