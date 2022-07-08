Spire Wealth Management Has $77,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.