Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 9.80 at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €10.70 ($11.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

