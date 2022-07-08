NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 7,100 ($85.98) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.18) to GBX 6,450 ($78.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 7,280 ($88.16) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,036.33.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPF opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. NEXT has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.