Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.35

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 1768011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 104,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.