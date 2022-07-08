Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Primary Health Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS PHPRF opened at 1.83 on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of 1.79 and a 12 month high of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.83.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

