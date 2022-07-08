Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $694,507.80 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EW opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,615.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 175,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.