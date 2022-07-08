Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target to €94.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($96.88) to €94.00 ($97.92) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

