General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.09

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 6006663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

