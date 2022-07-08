Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 1,870 ($22.64) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,600 ($19.38) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,090.00.

FQVTF stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

