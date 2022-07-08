8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $48,747.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,554 shares of company stock worth $902,778. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $670.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

