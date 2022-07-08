State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

MAN stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

