Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.