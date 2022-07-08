Financial Survey: Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Keppel DC REIT and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Keppel DC REIT presently has a consensus target price of $1.99, suggesting a potential upside of 44.20%. Given Keppel DC REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keppel DC REIT is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.06 $169.36 million $0.44 5.56

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.14% 14.73% 7.13%

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Keppel DC REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

