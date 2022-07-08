Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Banc of California worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banc of California by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Banc of California by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Banc of California by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.30 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.