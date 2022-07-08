State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $738,000 Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

