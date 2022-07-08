CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in CMC Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,523,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

