State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

NYSE UNVR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and have sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.