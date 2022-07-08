State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradata were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,413,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

